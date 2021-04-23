Police laud “remarkable” Belleville citizens in third-wave lockdown update

Jacob Willis

BELLEVILLE ‒ A Belleville police officer says the citizens of Belleville have been exemplary in their compliance and compassion during the pandemic over the past year.

“Belleville has been very good about following the rules,” Staff Sgt. Mike Kiley told QNet News.

“We’re one of two (Ontario) areas that have remained green throughout the lockdown, so we’ve done really well at keeping each other safe. The citizens of Belleville should be applauded for that.”

“Doom scrolling” through waves of negative headlines in the modern 24/7 news cycle can get a bit depressing. It’s nice to hear some good news every once in a while to put things into context.

“They’ve been remarkable, really. Our COVID numbers indicate as such.”

Kiley says he understands how there could be a disconnect between citizens and police during such confusing times. On the heels of an much-maligned April 16 government mandate, which was quickly retracted, it’s no surprise many Ontarians are currently unsure of what they’re allowed to do under this lockdown.

“This is a new situation for everybody,” Kiley said. “The last pandemic I can think of was in the 1910s, which obviously none of us were around for. Everybody’s still just trying to figure this out. Hopefully we’re making the right decisions.”

That empathy is crucial in managing the conversation between police and the inevitable few citizens that are caught breaking COVID protocols, Kiley explains: “People have their voice; they can have their opinions. Our job is to educate on what the regulations are ‒ oftentimes, they’re not totally aware of what they’re allowed and not allowed to do.”

It’s understandable how Ontario’s third lockdown since March 2020 can take a toll on citizens, Kiley said.

“As we continue further into the pandemic, people are getting a little less patient,” Kiley said. “What’s important is finding common ground so we can proceed together.”

Only when a situation escalates to an irredeemable level will charges or fines be filed for a breach of COVID protocol, Kiley said. He notes that he personally has never had to do so.

“Laying charges is the last thing we’re looking to do,” he said.

Under the current stay-at-home order, people are not allowed to congregate indoors or outdoors, per Ontario’s government website. Parks are open only to walk through; any loitering is prohibited.