New Covid-19 vaccination clinic to be held at Quinte Sports and Wellness Centre.

By Charlotte oduol

BELLEVILLE – The city will be hosting a new Covid 19 vaccination clinic at the Quinte Sports & Wellness Centre (QSWC).

The clinic is scheduled to open on May 31.

In a news release this week, the city states that they have been working closely with the Hastings Prince Edward Public Health over the past few months and are pleased to now be opening up this clinic.

“Yes, we are very pleased to see it opening, and the Quinte Sports & Wellness Centre team have done a great job of implementing all the necessary protocols to ensure the clinic is safe and accessible, but most exciting of all is that this opening means our region is receiving increased amounts of vaccine,” said Mayor Mitch Panciuk in the release.

“Throughout the pandemic, we have tried to assist residents in every possible way and this collaboration with HPEPH is yet another example of the truly amazing things that can be accomplished when we work together.”

Panciuk said the city had been planning this vaccination centre for months with HPEPH and the only reason it was not opened sooner was because the vaccine supply allocated to the region could not support its operations.

The clinic will be hosted by the city of Belleville in the Family Dental Centre Arena at the Wellness Centre but will be operated by HPEPH.

The large space in the arena allows for the implementation of a new ‘hockey hub’ model in which patients can remain in one place for both vaccination and observation.

The city stated that using this model, more tasks can be completed by non-medical staff, which ensures clinical resources are fully dedicated to vaccinating residents.

Officials are hoping the improved efficiency of this model will result in up to 2,500 vaccinations daily at the site.

The release also says that the vaccination site at the north end of Belleville will improve access for individuals from north of the city, as well as for those working in nearby industrial parks and other businesses in the area.

QSWC staff has ensured parking lot access and the city has also arranged for city bus route three to stop directly outside the FDC entrance to ensure convenience for those who require public transportation.

All appointments must be made through the provincial booking system at Ontario.ca/bookvaccine or by calling 1-833-943-3900. Eligible individuals who are unable to access/book a vaccination appointment can register on HPEPH’s standby list.