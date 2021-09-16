Update: New housing development planned for Brighton

By Felicia Massey

BRIGHTON — The Municipality of Brighton has recently been approached by developer Batory Management with a plan to implement a large housing initiative in the small community.

The plan outlines the addition of 84 new townhouses of various sizes at 214 Ontario Street in Brighton.

Director of Planning and Development for the municipality Paul Walsh says they will range in a number of different types and sizes.

“[The townhouses] will add to the mix of housing in the community that is predominantly comprised of single-detached homes.”

84 houses would be a significant development to the small town of under 12,000. This means that 84 new families could potentially increase the number of job, school and other opportunities needed in a community.

Walsh notes that homes of this size “have generally been well received by first time home owners, and early retirees who are downsizing.”

At Sept. 13’s council meeting, it was decided to hold a virtual open house to let the public know about the development and gather their input before approving the plan. Walsh says a time frame for the completion of this project has not yet been determined.