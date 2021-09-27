Cobourg Cougars face the Wellington Dukes Monday night

By Maria Toews

BELLEVILLE – The Cobourg Cougars are facing off against the Wellington Dukes Monday evening in Cobourg.

At 7 p.m. tonight the Dukes hope to win the second game in a row against the Cougars after beating Cobourg 5-1 this past Saturday.

In order to see the game physically, masks and physical distancing is mandatory. Fans will also have to show proof of two COVID-19 vaccinations before watching the last pre-season game at the Cobourg arena.