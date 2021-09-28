Wellington Dukes win against Cobourg Cougars

By Maria Toews

BELLEVILLE – The Wellington Dukes beat the Cobourg Cougars 6-2 in a game Monday night.

This was the second win in a row for the Dukes against the Cougars, having previously won 5-1 on Saturday. This was their last pre-season game.

Emmet Pierce, Jacob Vreugdenhil and Barret Joynt combined for eight points.

On Friday, the Dukes will kick off the regular season at their home arena. They will be facing the Mississauga Chargers and a limited number of fans may watch the game. A maximum of 450 people will be able to physically be at the game in the Duke Dome once proof of vaccination has been shown.