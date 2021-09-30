Picton Pirates pick up new players

By Maria Toews

BELLEVILLE – The Picton Pirates have signed a new player and are welcoming back a number of others for the upcoming season.

Tyler Hayes has been added as a second goalie to the team. He comes all the way from Timmins, Ont. where he played for Timmins Rock in the Northern Ontario Junior Hockey League.

The Pirates have welcomed back forward player Nick Kirby and defensemen Cole Lavender this season. They also welcome back Landon McLellan.

The official Picton Pirates’ Twitter account has been releasing which players are coming back to the team and which new players are joining creating anticipation for the season ahead.

“Looking to build off of a 19 point rookie campaign that saw him hit the back of the net 11 times,” the official Picton Pirates’ Twitter account states, “the Pirates are pleased to have veteran forward and Consecon’s own @NickKirby_12 re-signed.”

With their updated team, the Pirates will be back home to host the Campbellford Rebels on Oct. 7.