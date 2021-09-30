Maracle asks Canadians to reflect on Truth and Reconciliation Day

By Charlotte Oduol

BELLEVILLE– The chief of the Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte says the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is a time for Canadians to reflect and remember the lives lost and the many survivors that suffered as a result of Canada’s Indian residential school system.

“It’s a time to remember and reflect on the travesties that were committed against the Indigenous children in residential schools systems and the abuses they took,” said Chief R. Donald Maracle.

“It is also a time to reflect and focus on the injustices of the system and the severe poverty that many experienced while they were students at the residential schools.”

Maracle says he has family who were victims of these injustices. His grandfather was one of the people that suffered as a result of the residential schools.

“He had a sister who died at residential school,” added Maracle in a phone interview with Qnet News.

He said there are lots of discussions to be had, but this needs to be driven by the families and survivors of these residential schools.

“I would like to hear their voice first, I think out of respect,” said Maracle

“I know what the chiefs are asking for here are broader discussions on what needs to be done for these families first and the survivors.”

“It could start off with having a two minutes consecutive time of silence in all governments. Both municipal and provincial governments,” he said.

“I think in remembering it’s shared responsibility and not somebody else’s responsibility, I want to continue to encourage Canadians to take an interest in learning about the history of the land they live in, its relationship with the First People that were here, their lifestyles and the great contribution that these people have made over the years.”

Maracle said they will continue to have the same determination and resilience as their ancestors and continue to fight for a better quality of life for their people.

“We are going to keep fighting to have our rights implemented and recognized,” said Maracle

“We are going to fight for equity, to make sure there aren’t gaps or discrimination either in the healthcare, education system and any other services. We will continue fighting for safe drinking water, affordable housing, healthcare, education.. all of it.”