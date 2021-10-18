UPDATE: Two more people charged in connection with Loyalist College incident

By Shira Rubinoff

BELLEVILLE — Two more people have been charged with break and enter and assault as the investigation continues into an incident at Loyalist College early Saturday morning.

According to a Wednesday morning update from the Belleville Police Service, a 19 year old man from Kanata and a 31 year old man from Belleville have been charged with one count each of break and enter and assault.

Around 12:25 a.m. Saturday, police officers were called to the scene by paramedics who said there was a possible stabbing at one of the residence buildings.

Officers arrived at the Loyalist student residence area shortly after and found that three people had sustained non-life threatening injuries in the incident.

Two were taken to Belleville General Hospital and were later released.

Previously, a 21 year old Belleville man was charged with three counts of assault.

All three people were released on conditions and are expected to appear in court on Nov. 25.

Belleville Police say they believe this was “an isolated incident and do not believe there are any further safety concerns at the residence.”

Loyalist College is yet to release a statement about the incident to the general public.

Anyone with additional information or cell phone footage of the incident is being asked to contact Detective Constable Tony McCambridge. He can be reached at 613-966-0882 ext. 4150 or at tmccambridge@police.belleville.on.ca.