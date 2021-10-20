Belleville announces winter parking restrictions

By Rhythm Rathi

BELLEVILLE – Belleville’s winter parking restrictions will be in effect from Nov. 1, 2021 to April 15, 2022 across all streets in the city between the hours of 1 a.m. and 6 a.m.

To maintain travel safety for both motorists and pedestrians and to facilitate fire, ambulance and police responses to emergencies, residents are requested not to leave their vehicles on the street.

This would also allow the city to successfully carry-out snow-clearing activities.

City-owned parking lots will also not be permitted for overnight parking use.

Any vehicles left on the streets or in a city-owned parking lot between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. will be at high risk of being ticketed and possibly towed.