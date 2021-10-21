Loyalist graduates among nominees for Premier’s Awards 2021

By Rhythm Rathi

BELLEVILLE – Six Loyalist graduates are nominated under various categories for the Premier’s Awards this year.

The Premier’s Awards were introduced in the year 1992 and are managed by Colleges Ontario. These awards not only recognize but honour important social and economic contributions made by college graduates to the province of Ontario and throughout the world.

The awards are presented annually to graduates in the following seven categories: apprenticeship, business, community services, creative arts and design, health sciences, recent graduate and technology.

This year’s ceremony will be held virtually on Nov. 18 at 7 p.m.

The following graduates were nominated under the listed categories: