East end domestic dispute results in assault charges

By Shira Rubinoff

BELLEVILLE — A Belleville woman has been charged with assault and assault with a weapon following a domestic dispute on Wednesday afternoon.

Belleville Police officers responded to a domestic dispute call in the east end at 4:30 p.m. and found a man on the scene with non-life threatening injuries.

According to a police release today, the injuries were caused by the man’s girlfriend.

The 29 year old woman was charged with two counts each of assault and assault with a weapon, and is being held for a bail hearing on Oct. 21.