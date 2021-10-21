Belleville Senators play two games at home on weekend

By Charlotte Oduol

BELLEVILLE – Coming off their home opening win last weekend, the Belleville Senators team are in preparation to take on the Cleveland Monsters this weekend.

The games take place Oct. 22 and 23.

In a news release, Senators head coach Troy Mann talked about having practice time in between last weekend’s games and this weekend’s games.

“The practices have gone pretty well,” said Mann, “When you have four practice days in between games it can sometimes be tough to get four quality practices, but I thought Monday and Tuesday were great. Getting that split on the weekend certainly brought the guys back to the rink with some energy. Looking back at last weekend, we accomplished every one of our objectives on Saturday compared to Friday night.”

Mann said their main focus for the week is team game to work on areas that might need extra work.

Kameron Kielly, Mads Sogaard and Rourke Chartier are likely unavailable as a result of injuries. Zac Leslie and Cedric Pare could be available for the Sens.