Vaccine requirements coming into effect on Loyalist College campus on Nov. 1

By Shira Rubinoff

BELLEVILLE — Loyalist College President Ann Marie Vaughan has issued an update to students and staff in advance of the upcoming deadline for full vaccination.

In a news release, she said that starting Nov. 1, students will be expected to provide proof of their COVID-19 vaccination as they enter the school.

They will also be asked about the reason they are on campus.

Proof of vaccination can come in the form of the Ontario vaccine passport, a paper copy of vaccination records, or through the college’s own Personal Protective Application system.

Students can download the app here and upload their records to ensure access to campus.

The only entrances that will be open at the college will be:

Pioneer (northwest entrance)

Digital Media Centre

Skills Centre

Link Lounge

1L1

Main Entrance

Nearly 90% of the college population is already fully vaccinated, and the college has not reported any confirmed COVID-19 cases on campus.