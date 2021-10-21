Hastings and Prince Edward counties to receive funding for health care

By Maria Toews

BELLEVILLE – The Ontario government is investing $2,008,399 for health care infrastructure in Hastings and Prince Edward counties.

Todd Smith, MPP for Bay of Quinte, announced that this money will support critical health care infrastructure upgrades, repairs and maintenance.

“Our government is committed to delivering high-quality patient-centered health care in our hospitals and in our communities,” said Smith in a news release.

The breakdown of the money is in two parts:

First, $1,882,112 is for Quinte Health Care from the Health Infrastructure Renewal Fund (HIRF).

“These increasing investments year-over-year ensure allow health-care providers secure, stable funding to offer safe, comfortable environments for frontline workers, patients and their families at critical times,” said Smith.

Second, $126,287 is for Addictions and Mental Health Services from the Community Infrastructure Renewal Fund (CIRF).