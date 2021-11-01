Belleville Police warns parents to check their kid’s Halloween candy

By Rhythm Rathi

BELLEVILLE – Belleville Police are warning parents to double-check their children’s Halloween candy.

This comes after two parents found tablets, not suitable for children to ingest, mixed in with their children’s candy.

The tablets are a gum-based blend of natural ingredients, including caffeine, and are called Chewpod. They are designed to keep people awake and provide energy.

The gum is “not recommended for children,” according to the Chewpod website.

The tablets were of two different kinds: some were chewable type sleeping pills while the other were like a caffeine pill, something for focus and concentration, confirmed Inspector Rene Aubertin.

“Clearly not something that should be handed out to children as candy,” he said.

They were given out somewhere in the Gilbert Street and Maple Street area in Belleville according to police.

The news led to a lot of reaction in the “Belleville Neighbours” Facebook group after a member shared the post made by a concerned mother.

Residents are asked to dispose off the tablets if found.

Anyone with information is requested to contact Const. Genore at 613-966-0882 ext. 4194 or sgenore@belleville.police.on.ca.