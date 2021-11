By Rhythm Rathi

BELLEVILLE – A 69-year-old man has died after an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) crash on Cameron Road in Faraday Township.

Glen Lippert, from Kitchener, Ont., was pronounced dead at the scene Monday night just before midnight.

Bancroft Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Hastings Quinte Paramedics and Faraday Fire Department responded to the accident.

The OPP are continuing to investigate the accident.