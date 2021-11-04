Encouraging diversity a focus at “Women in Policing” event

By Charlotte Oduol

BELLEVILLE – The Belleville Police Service will be hosting its first-ever “Women in Policing” event later this month.

The event will offer women interested in a career in policing a chance to learn about the hiring process, network with officers and also understand the benefits of a career in policing.

Belleville Police Service Inspector Sheri Meeks said it was time to host an event here locally for any women with an interest in policing.

Meeks said diversity in police services is something they are always aiming to change to better address things going on in the community. It also helps mitigate the stereotypes and misinformation surrounding the career.

“Back in the ’90s or late ’90s, the average of women in policing was about 15% roughly. Since that time, the most recent statistics across Canada are 22%, so we have gone up.”

Julia Wilson, a 19-year-old student in the police foundation program at Loyalist, said she is grateful for the diversity such local events create despite the hyper-masculine culture surrounding police service.

She said she feels safer and even more determined now to continue pursuing her career in policing.

“I feel like now that policing has developed and is more inclusive with women, I feel quite safe”

Meeks is encouraging all women looking to give back to their community to participate in the event.

“It’s a very rewarding career, regardless of your gender.”

The event will be held on Nov. 25. Registration for the event is required as spaces are limited.

For further information or to register please visit the Belleville Police website or email hr@police.belleville.on.ca