Quinte residents react to the proposed increase in Ontario’s minimum wage

By Rhythm Rathi

BELLEVILLE – There is lots of reaction locally to the recently proposed changes to Ontario’s general minimum wage.

The Ontario government proposed raising the general minimum wage from $14.35 to $15.00 per hour effective Jan. 1, 2022, as part of this year’s fall economic statement.

Under these changes liquor servers, students under the age of 18, homeworkers and hunting, fishing and wilderness guides will see an increase in their special minimum wage rates.

Workers deserve to have more money in their pockets. That’s why, effective January 1, 2022, our government will raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour. For many Ontarians, wages haven’t kept up with the increasing cost of living. We’re putting real dollars in their pockets. pic.twitter.com/WGqXZHRPiH — Doug Ford (@fordnation) November 2, 2021

QNet News asked for reaction to the news in a local Facebook group. The post got plenty of response.

The comments that got the most reaction were about the timing of the move, and the increase still not being enough to match the cost of living.

Group member Sarah Baker made the first comment liked by 15 others stating “In 2018 the Conservatives quashed raising the minimum wage to $15/hr.”

Baker said the move to increase the wage as the election approaches is “nothing more than an attempt to buy votes.”

She highlighted the fact that a bold government will increase the number to over $17/hr. to allow people to “live a basic lifestyle without any extras, like a mortgage or trips, etc.”

James Mandy Shier also received significant support on her comment as she stated how this increase will not match the cost of living in recent days.

“I honestly believe min wage should be 18-20/hr the cost of living is so high that 15-16/hr. wouldn’t even touch it,” she said.

Some people argued that this raise will lead to inflation while a few contradicted that point of view.

A group member said this might make the big corporations install more self-checkouts and reduce staff to keep the profits up and a majority was seen agreeing to it.

Group members are still commenting on the post indicating public interest.