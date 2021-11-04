OHA “disappointed” by decision not to mandate vaccines for health care workers

By Felicia Massey

BELLEVILLE – The Ontario government said Wednesday that the province will not be enforcing a mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policy for health care workers, as doing so is a “complex issue”.

In a statement Wednesday afternoon, Health Minister Christine Elliot discussed the “negative impact” of the vaccine mandate in B.C., when over 3,000 health care workers were terminated under a similar policy. This forced the cancellation of surgeries and diagnostic testing for patients.

“The impact of the potential departure of tens of thousands of health care workers is weighed against the small number of outbreaks that are currently active in Ontario’s hospitals,” Elliott said.

Elliot said strong infection control in hospitals means these facilities can handle outbreaks if they occur.

“The evidence tells us that because of the measures currently in place, including vaccination rates, regular testing and rigorous IPAC practices, our hospitals remain safe for patients and the staff members who care for them.”

Six of 141 Ontario hospitals are currently experiencing an outbreak of COVID cases, she said.

The OHA (Ontario Hospital Association) expressed its disappointment in the Ford government’s decision following this announcement.

We’re disappointed @OnGov has decided against establishing a provincial standard for mandatory vaccination of health care workers. A provincial approach to health care worker vaccination remains vital to preventing the spread & scale of COVID-19. https://t.co/B888tGv2sw #onhealth pic.twitter.com/y9i99sTSL5 — Ont. Hospital Assoc. (@OntHospitalAssn) November 3, 2021

“Our province has spent almost two years in a tireless fight against COVID-19 and the impact on our economy, on the healthcare system and on human health has been devastating. At this important juncture Ontario cannot afford to let its guard down,” the OHA said in a statement. “Vaccination is the best way to keep hospital staff and their patients safe from COVID-19.”

The Ontario government said they are willing to re-visit this decision “if warranted”.