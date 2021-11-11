Community

LIVE: Remembrance Day in Quinte

  • November 11, 2021 at 10:12 am

Dan Baker, a veteran from the land infantry, has come to the Belleville Cenotaph to honour those who have served in the military. Photo by Jacob Henriksen-Willis

By Maria Toews

BELLEVILLE – Remembrance Day ceremonies have started all across Canada as people gather to remember those who served in the military and those who sacrificed their lives for Canada.

Members young and old from all branches of the military are gathering at various Remembrance Day ceremonies across Quinte.

At the Brighton Cenotaph, in memory of soldiers who have died, the laying of the wreaths is taking place.

Approximately 100 people have gathered at the ceremony in Brighton and about 200 have gathered in Belleville. Mayor Mitch Panciuk and MPP Todd Smith are part of those gathered at the Belleville Cenotaph.

As part of the ceremony, scripture was read and the last post was played.

At the ceremony in Brighton, the trumpet carried across the air as The Last Post was played to those standing in silence to respect those who have served in the Canadian military.

QNet News has reporters covering both the Belleville and the Brighton ceremonies. Over the next couple of hours QNet will continue to provide coverage on what is happening in Quinte to mark Remembrance Day.

More to come.

With files from Jacob Willis, Felicia Massey, Rhythm Rathi, Shira Rubinoff and Charlotte Oduol.

