LIVE: Remembrance Day in Quinte

By Maria Toews

BELLEVILLE – Remembrance Day ceremonies have started all across Canada as people gather to remember those who served in the military and those who sacrificed their lives for Canada.

Members young and old from all branches of the military are gathering at various Remembrance Day ceremonies across Quinte.

At the Brighton Cenotaph, in memory of soldiers who have died, the laying of the wreaths is taking place.

Approximately 100 people have gathered at the ceremony in Brighton and about 200 have gathered in Belleville. Mayor Mitch Panciuk and MPP Todd Smith are part of those gathered at the Belleville Cenotaph.

As part of the ceremony, scripture was read and the last post was played.

At the ceremony in Brighton, the trumpet carried across the air as The Last Post was played to those standing in silence to respect those who have served in the Canadian military.

More to come.

With files from Jacob Willis, Felicia Massey, Rhythm Rathi, Shira Rubinoff and Charlotte Oduol.