Local restaurant named in public health outbreak notice

By Charlotte Oduol

BELLEVILLE – Hastings Prince Edward Public Health is asking people who were at Linguine’s restaurant between Nov. 19 and Nov. 26 to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 after several cases were connected to the restaurant. .

The health unit is investigating the COVID-19 cases present at the restaurant during that period. Individuals who attended the restaurant between Nov. 19 and Nov. 26 are advised to isolate at home and away from others as they may have had an exposure to COVID-19.

“Proof of vaccination in restaurants helps to reduce the potential risk for individuals who were at Linguine’s, however I am urging individuals who were present at the restaurant on these dates to monitor closely for symptoms in order to protect those around them,” said the acting medical officer of health, Dr. Ethan Toumishey, in a release from Public Health.

Those who were there are asked to watch for symptoms of COVID-19, isolate at home and away from others and seek testing. When booking a test, provide the investigation number: 2238-2021-51326.

The news comes as the number of COVID-19 cases in the region continue to rise.

“The current increase in COVID-19 cases in our region is very concerning and is resulting in greater risk of community transmission,” said Dr. Toumishey.

Local health officials ask those not vaccinated to get vaccinated as soon as possible and urge people to make responsible choices for the well-being of the community.

This comes a day after another positive case was reported at Loyalist College on Tuesday.

The college posted on their COVID-19 website information centre that the person was on campus during their infection period.

According to a statement released by Loyalist CEO and President Ann Marie Vaughan, the transmission of the virus did not occur on campus and anyone that was in close contact with the infected has been notified by the local health unit.

This is the first COVID-19 case linked to the college since Sept. 1.

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health has reported 14 new COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday.

With three people in hospital and one in the intensive care unit (ICU), the total number of active cases in the region is now 137.

Here is the breakdown of active outbreaks in the region as shown on the health unit’s dashboard.

Local health units says a lot of factors come into play when considering why or what is increasing the local COVID numbers regionally.

Dr. Toumishey said one thing to take into account with the spike is the cold season bringing a rise in respiratory infections.

“So as the weather has gone colder and we are going back towards spending more time inside in close proximity to others for more prolonged periods, this makes it more easy for respiratory viruses such as COVID-19 to spread,” said Dr. Toumishey.

He said the reduction in the number of public health measures and restrictions in place is another reason.

“This is going to create the same or maybe more risk that COVID-19 infections would be spreading within the community.”

The acting medical officer continues to advise people to get vaccinated and follow health guidelines to reduce the risk of infection.