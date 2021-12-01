Local police warn to watch for porch pirates

By Charlotte Oduol

BELLEVILLE – With the festive season upon us, Prince Edward County OPP is reminding everyone to protect themselves from porch pirates.

With the increase in the number of online purchases, more parcels are being delivered making it easy for porch pirates to swoop in and steal these parcels.

To keep packages safe, residents are advised to track online deliveries and be present at home upon delivery to request a signature. One can also opt for in-store or curbside pickup wherever possible.

Police are suggesting trying one of these methods to protect your deliveries this holiday season:

Ship the package to a trusted neighbour or relative who will be home

Have the packages delivered to your work – if allowed by the employer

Install video cameras and post signage to indicate surveillance is in effect

Request the package be left out of sight at a rear or side door

Residents are advised to report any incidents of stolen packages to local police and shipping companies.

Contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 911 in case of emergency or any suspicious activity in your neighbourhood.