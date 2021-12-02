Nature inspires a local teen to start pursuing his dream of filmmaking

By Maria Toews

MARMORA – A local teen from Marmora is pursuing his dream of filmmaking through capturing the area’s nature in YouTube videos.

“A lot of people don’t really focus on the little things in nature,” said 16-year old Kyle Leveille in an interview with QNet News.

“I enjoy going to the places. I enjoy just seeing the scenery of nature or just even filming them because it’s just incredible to get these YouTube videos and even meet new people too.”

Statistics Canada reported that the amount of people using the internet grew by 40 to 60 percent in spring of 2020 during the lockdown period.

Staying indoors is an understandable reaction to the pandemic, but Leveille wanted to go out and explore. By filming outdoors, he is able to not only be active and see the beauty around him, but also to capture that beauty for his YouTube followers.

“People are usually inside on their electronics and everything so why not focus on stuff that people don’t really pay attention to and nature is pretty nice to look at. We won’t have that for long because we don’t really have a long life span.”

He started his channel only eight months ago and says his channel took off pretty quick. He had a goal to reach 1000 subscribers and has now surpassed that having over 1600 subscribers.

“When I reached around 300, 400 I was pretty much all into YouTube and as soon as I hit a thousand I was so happy,” said Leveille.

His parents support their son’s dream, especially his father, Roland Leveille.

“I’m a YouTuber as well so when he said he was going to get into it I was really happy,” said Roland Leveille. “I was excited about it because it is a great opportunity to express yourself and earn money.”

His dad isn’t the only one showing support for his dream. Kyle Leveille posts these videos to local Facebook community pages and he says many of the responses are positive.

“People say, ‘go for it Kyle, do your dream’ and people are just really nice about it,” said Leveille.

Most of his videos are shot in Marmora and other locations in the surrounding communities.

“It’s good that he’s shooting videos in the area, and sharing it in the area, so people have more of an appreciation about where they are,” said Leveille’s dad.

In the future, Leveille plans to grow his YouTube channel and eventually branch out to filming other videos for people such as weddings.

Despite being only 16 years old, Leveille has been practising both filming and editing and currently has 130 videos on his YouTube channel so far.

“It’s good but he’s improved so much. It’s unbelievable the way he sees things. I’m very proud of him,” said his father.