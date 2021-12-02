Quinte in red zone as COVID-19 cases are on the rise in the region

By Charlotte Oduol

BELLEVILLE – As cases continue to spike in the region, Hastings Prince Edward Counties have moved to a COVID-19 red risk level.

The health unit announced new changes in the COVID-19 updates adding a new colour-based risk level. This will make it easier for residents to evaluate the virus’ presence in their region.

Health officials say while these changes don’t apply to the public health measures currently in place, that will remain in Step 3 of the Reopening Plan, it’s to encourage residents to make better responsible choices to help fight and stop the spread of COVID-19 infections.

Red indicates very high risk, orange indicates high risk while yellow being moderate risk.

This comes about after Hastings Prince Edward Public Health reported another 29 new cases on Wednesday and 14 new cases Thursday.

There are currently 149 active COVID-19 cases in the region.