Skyway Bridge to be closed for several hours Tuesday evening

By Jacob Willis

BELLEVILLE – A full closure of the Bay of Quinte Skyway Bridge on County Road 49 will take effect at 9 p.m. Tuesday until 6 a.m. Wednesday.

During this time period, no traffic will be permitted to pass over the bridge. The highway will be closed at the bridge as well.

According to a new release from Prince Edward County, the closure is necessary to allow contractors to remove temporary barriers and place pavement markings.

The Glenora Ferry is an alternate option for those looking to cross the Bay of Quinte in the meantime.

Anyone with questions or concerns is asked to visit the project website.