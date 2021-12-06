R. Donald Maracle wins another term as chief of Bay of Quinte Mohawks

By Rhythm Rathi

BELLEVILLE – Chief R. Donald Maracle has been elected to another two year term as chief of the Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte.

On Saturday, after the members of the Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte hit the polls, Maracle was re-elected.

He beat challenger Andrew Karoniakeshon Miracle with more than 800 votes and will now be serving his 15th term at the MBQ council.

Councillors Carl ‘Ted’ Maracle, Josh Hill, Stacia Loft and Chris Maracle will also be holding the office for the term.

An official statement of votes by Electoral Officer Leah Brant is posted on the MBQ website.

More to come …