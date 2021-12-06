Three charged after drugs and firearm seized at Sophiasburgh traffic stop

By Felicia Massey

BELLEVILLE – Ontario Provincial Police say three people faces charges after a firearm and drug paraphernalia were seized at a traffic stop in Sophiasburgh last Friday.

Police say they pulled the vehicle over around 3:30 a.m. on Highway 62 in Sophiasburgh Ward. They say they found a “quantity of suspected cocaine, pills, cannabis, and associated drug paraphernalia, along with Canadian currency, cell phones and a hand gun with ammunition.”

Three of the car’s occupants, a 48-year-old Prince Edward County woman and two young men from North York, are being charged with a number of offences including possession of a firearm and possession for the purposes trafficking of a schedule 1 substance.

All three have been released on undertakings and are scheduled to appear in court in Picton on Jan. 26, 2022.