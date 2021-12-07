New hours for Belleville household hazardous waste depot

By Maria Toews

BELLEVILLE – The hours for the Household Hazardous and Electronic Waste Depot have been extended for the winter season.

These new hours start on Tuesday and go till March 31.

The extended operating hours are as follows:

Every Thursday, open between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

First Saturday of the month, open between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Closed Jan. 1.

The depot is located at 75 Wallbridge Cres. in Belleville.

The depot is now open three hours more on Thursdays and Saturdays than it has been in past winters.

For more information on the Household Hazardous and Electronic Waste Depot and what it accepts, click here.