Shannon Binder elected chair of Hastings-Prince Edward school board

By Maria Toews

BELLEVILLE – At the Hastings and Prince Edward District school board meeting on Monday, Shannon Binder was elected chair and Spencer Hutchison was elected vice-chair.

Binder is taking over from Lucille Kyle, trustee for North Hastings, who serves as chair for the previous two years.

Binder previously served as chair in 2019 and was first elected in 2018 as the trustee for Southeast Hastings.

In her nomination speech she said, “I am an action-oriented, coachable player and strong communicator who has previously led this board to model the vision and mission of Hastings Prince Edward – a role, at your will, (I am) happy to take on again.”

Binder said she will be open and direct: “I will always respond to your questions and concerns.”

Hutchison, who is the trustee for Trenton and Canadian Forces Base Trenton, was later elected vice-chair later. He takes over from Jennifer Cobb, who represents North Prince Edward County.

“I feel I’ve done my service this past year,” Cobb said in declining a nomination for another term as vice-chair.

In his nomination speech, Hutchinson said, “I see this as the last lap of four years,” referring to the term the current trustees are completing.

“I see this as an opportunity to wind things up and get things finished that are out there that we still have to do.”

Monday was the last vote for board chair and vice-chair before the next municipal election, which takes place in the fall of 2022.