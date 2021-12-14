Zwick’s Park expecting temporary closures

By Shira Rubinoff

BELLEVILLE — Over the next one to two weeks, Zwick’s Park in Belleville will be seeing some temporary closures.

Light replacements for the east and west trails began this past Monday and will be ongoing.

Some parts of the trails will be completely closed to people walking through while some areas are still accessible.

The city of Belleville will send out an update to the public when the trails completely reopen.

The East Zwick’s Dog Park will also be seeing a closure on Thursday morning as city staff remove a fallen tree from the area.

The dog park will reopen by Thursday afternoon.

Parks & Outdoor Spaces | Please be advised that the East Zwick’s Dog Park will be closed this Thursday morning (Dec. 16) until noon as crews remove a large tree that was damaged during this weekend’s wind storm. #BellevilleON pic.twitter.com/Lwuh5xN4Ep — City of Belleville (@BellevilleON) December 14, 2021

Anyone seeking more information can contact parkconstruction@belleville.ca.