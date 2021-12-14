Local

Zwick’s Park expecting temporary closures

  • December 14, 2021 at 11:06 am

By Shira Rubinoff

BELLEVILLE — Over the next one to two weeks, Zwick’s Park in Belleville will be seeing some temporary closures.

Light replacements for the east and west trails began this past Monday and will be ongoing.

Some parts of the trails will be completely closed to people walking through while some areas are still accessible.

The city of Belleville will send out an update to the public when the trails completely reopen.

The East Zwick’s Dog Park will also be seeing a closure on Thursday morning as city staff remove a fallen tree from the area.

The dog park will reopen by Thursday afternoon.

 

Anyone seeking more information can contact parkconstruction@belleville.ca.

 

Print This Post Print This Post

Tags: