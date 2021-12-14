Loyalist College reports fourth COVID-19 infection since Sept. 1

By Jacob Willis

BELLEVILLE – In the midst of a spike of nearly 100 new COVID-19 infections in the Quinte region, Loyalist College has identified its fourth case since the fall semester began in September.

According to an email sent to the college community Monday by Loyalist’s marketing and communications team, the transmission did not occur on campus, although the individual was on campus during their infectious period. All those who may have had risk of exposure have been contacted.

Loyalist will work with Hastings and Prince Edward Public Health to review infection prevention and control measures to continue to prevent the spread of the virus, the email said.

Students and staff are advised to monitor and screen daily for symptoms. Rapid testing is available upon request at the Loyalist College Student Health Centre.