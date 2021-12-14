Over 1,700 homes still affected by power outages after weekend’s “severe” windstorm

By Jacob Willis

BELLEVILLE – Hydro One says they have “all hands on deck” to get service restored to more than 1,700 customers still without power in the Quinte region.

Picton is among the towns hit hardest by this power outage, caused by last weekend’s wind storm. Over two hundred Picton households are still affected as crews are assessing damage in the area, per the Hydro One Stormcentre website.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, the storm was one of the most severe in recent years as it tore through southeastern Ontario.

Hydro One reported that “significant damage” was caused to infrastructure across the province. Broken poles, fallen trees and hazardous road conditions all contributed to power outages. In all, over half a million homes lost power at some point since Friday.

Most of the remaining outages are scheduled to be resolved by 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.