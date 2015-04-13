Quinte youth show off brilliance at science fair

By Mark Hodgins

BELLEVILLE – Did you know two minutes is all it takes for a computer program to hack your passwords if they aren’t strong enough? How about that your toothpaste could actually be hurting your teeth?

These were a couple of questions answered at the Quinte Regional Science and Technology Fair on Saturday at Loyalist College. The fair featured around 150 students from Grades 4 to 12, all showing off projects they’ve devoted a lot of time to over the last while.

“Probably a few months,” said Foster Phillips, a Grade 7 student from the Destinations program at Harry J. Clarke who’s competing in his fourth regional science fair. He and his dad spent as much time as they could on the project, he said.

Foster used a free computer program to show how quickly software can break what he said are the top 25 most common passwords, like “password” and “123456.” Fret not: Foster has figured out some ways to avoid that, like using a password generator or using full sentences as passwords.

Here Foster explains his project and past competitions:

If you’re used to brushing with whitening toothpastes, you also may be interested to hear what Albert College Grade 8 student Remy Mosaheb discovered while working on her entry, entitled Can You Trust Your Toothpaste?

Remy painted red squares on tiles and rubbed them with sandpapers that differed in grit (that is, in how harsh they are). She then took common toothpastes and, using a toothbrush, brushed separate painted tiles.

She found the least abrasive was Colgate Sensitive Pro Relief, while Arm and Hammer Advance Whitening was the most comparable to sandpaper.

“They’re meant to get all the stains out,” she said of whitening toothpastes, “so they have to be harsh. But that’s bad because it’ll erode your teeth and slowly take away the enamel.”

Hear Remy explain in more detail:

There were tons of awards handed out Saturday.

Sara Evans from Prince Edward Collegiate Institute, Alex Schneider of Albert College, Meera Moorthy and Aiden Haddad from the Destinations program at Harry J. Clarke Public School, and Holly Tetzlaff from East Northumberland Secondary School were named to join 500 other Canadian students in Grades 7 to 12 at the 54th annual Canada-wide science fair in Fredericton, N.B. They’ll be competing for nearly $1 million in prizes after being placing at the top of their respective age groups. The students get an almost all-expenses-paid seven-day trip to the national fair that happens May 14 to 16.

Belleville’s Mayor Taso Christopher was on hand to present a couple of awards sponsored by the city, as was Quinte West Mayor Jim Harrison.

Loyalist College president Maureen Piercy presented Sara Evans with the first-ever Loyalist College Entrance Scholarship Award for her project called Dominant and Recessive Inheritance of Hair Texture. Sara, a Grade 11 student, gets a $1,000 scholarship toward her tuition, should she choose Loyalist.

Comments