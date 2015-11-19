Community rallying to support Peterborough mosque set on fire

By Makala Chapman

PETERBOROUGH – In just two days after Peterborough’s only mosque was targeted by arson, the community rallied to collect over $100,000 for repairs.

The fire at the Masjid-Al Salaam mosque at 784 Parkhill Rd., west of Monaghan Road, started between 10 and 11 p.m. on Saturday, just hours after the mosque was filled with people for a social event.

The president of the Kawartha Muslim Religious Association, Kenzu Abdella, was at the scene of the fire on Monday. While the building is still intact, there is extensive damage on the first floor of its interior.

Abdella told QNet News that he never thought something like that would happen in his own community.

“It was shocking. Especially because Peterborough is a great place,” he said. “It’s not really an isolated community. We are the community. So we didn’t expect anything like this, but it did happen.”

No one was inside the mosque at the time of the attack and no one was injured, but the fire caused an estimated $80,000 damage.

The attack came one day after the deadly terrorist assault led by ISIS supporters left 129 dead and 352 injured in Paris. The Peterborough fire made national headlines, and on Monday evening, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued a statement about it. Trudeau said he was disturbed by the attack and that Canada would not stand for such acts of “vandalism and intolerance.”

Abdella said that the support the Muslim community has received in the aftermath, not just locally but from across the country, has left him speechless: “Incredible. I have no words really. There has been tremendous support from everywhere.”

Everyone from police to his own friends and neighbours to his co-workers at Trent University have said that this does not represent the real Peterborough, he said.

On Monday, the back entrance of the mosque was showered with flowers and letters of support. One of the people leaving letters was Bishop Linda Nicholls, the Anglican bishop for the Trent-Durham area:

“My office is in Whitby, so I am coming here today partly for meetings in the area but partly because I wanted to show support for the community here,” Nicholls said.

She was especially devastated by the attack, she said, because members of her own congregation have also been victims of senseless violence.

“To feel that someone dislikes you so much that they will destroy your place of worship is to feel a sense of hate and discouragement. That is so difficult.”

She has a question she’d like ask the attackers, she said: “Do you have no empathy for fellow citizens of this country? And can you imagine if someone did that to your home? How would you feel?’”

The Anglican church is just one of many religious groups and organizations that has offered space to the Muslim community while the mosque is being repaired. The Jewish Community Centre of Peterborough is another.

“We have good meeting space and lots of parking,” said the centre’s Joe Teichman. And because the centre is kosher, it would be appropriate for the Muslim community as they have food restrictions similar to those of the Jewish community, he noted.

Muhammad Arif Khan, the president of the campus Muslim association at Trent University, said that the school had also shown a great amount of support and had offered its facilities.

Echoing Abdella, Khan said that the fire at the mosque was not a reflection of the Canadian values he knows.

These are “not the values of our neighbours, of our friends. I know them. I know them personally. I’ve been here for the past three years. So I know the people. I know the city. I know this country.”

Both Abdella and Khan said that last Friday’s terrorist attacks in Paris were not a reflection of the Muslim community or Muslim beliefs.

“We condemn that event,” Khan said. “We strongly condemn the Paris attack. All human beings are the same. Life is the same. In the Qur’an it says if you kill one human being, you kill all humanity.”

Abdella said it was scary to think that the attack could have been worse. And he had a message for whoever committed it:

“We condemn this act, but more importantly the message is we are not scared. It is just proven from this current situation that Canadians will stand against this kind of atrocity – any kind of these acts. We are proud to be Canadian.”

