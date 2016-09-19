Local

Quinte West council to decide how to Canada 150 money

  • September 19, 2016 at 2:05 pm

By Tara Henley 

BELLEVILLE – Quinte West council will be deciding how to spend money from the Canada 150 Fund at Monday night’s meeting.

Chief administrative officer Charlie Murphy is presenting a plan for the money to council. According to the agenda, Murphy is proposing to establish a Canada 150 working group that would include Mayor Jim Harrison and three other councillors. His resolution involves constructing a tulip garden for city hall at a cost of $7,000. The proposal also includes a “My Community My Canada” video project and a student poster contest.

The Canada 150 Fund was created in honour of Canada’s 150th anniversary and will fund up to 100 per cent of any event eligible costing less than $50,000. The program aims to create opportunities for Canadians to participate in events that will contribute to building a sense of patriotism.

