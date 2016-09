By Selena Steele-Clough

BELLEVILLE – Sunday’s Belleville Terry Fox Run shattered records, with over 300 participants raising $30,323.

It beat the previous record of $29,946 which was set in 2000.

The Terry Fox Run is also not just about raising money for cancer research; participants also take part because of how cancer has touched their lives or the lives of loved ones.

QNet News will be reaching out to cancer survivors and participants who were involved with yesterday’s run.

More to come.

