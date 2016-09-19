Quinte West OPP investigate alleged sexual assault

By Angus Argyle

BELLEVILLE – Quinte West OPP are investigating an alleged sexual assault that took place Sunday night in a field off Dixon Drive, just north of the detachment headquarters.

The alleged assault involved a lone female and three males, police say.

The three men are described as being in their early 20s. One man was about five feet, two inches with a stocky build; the other two were taller, police say. The tallest wore a hooded sweater; the shortest wore a flat-brim cap and a sweater. All three wore jeans, the OPP said.

The Quinte West OPP is reminding the public to travel with a friend at night when possible and to stay in areas with good lighting and visibility.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Quinte West OPP or Crime Stoppers.

QNet News will have more on this story.

Comments