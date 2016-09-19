Quinte’s drought persists

By Andrew Harper and Justin Medve

BELLEVILLE – The Quinte area is still in a drought.

The Bay of Quinte’s water levels became so low over the summer because there was little rain.

Quinte Conservation has been urging residents and businesses to lower their water usage by 50%, an increase from the previous 20% reduction.

Photo evidence also shows levels have dropped dangerously low, namely in the Moira River.

QNet News will be investigating the state of the river and how citizens have had to conserve their water.

More to follow.

Comments