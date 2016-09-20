Pokémon on the road a concern, police say

By Stelios Pappas

BELLEVILLE – Pokémon Go may be extremely popular, but players may be using the app in dangerous ways.

The game was released July, and Canadians officially got their hands on it a week later. Players took to the streets with their smartphones in search of Pokémons that pop up in real-world locations in the game. But the app has brought up safety concerns because of players using it while biking and driving. There have been incidents of players being injured or mugged because of inattention to their surroundings.

OPP social media have drawn attention to the problem of people playing while driving, and are asking the public to be safe and not use their devices in the car.

QNet News wants to hear about your experiences with playing Pokémon Go and others playing it around you. More to come.

