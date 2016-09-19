BGH looking for volunteers, holding open house Wednesday

By Buckley Smith

BELLEVILLE – Belleville General Hospital is hoping to recruit more volunteers at its open house this Wednesday.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the hospital’s volunteer office.

BGH is aiming to boost its ranks in positions that do not require a trained medical professional, such as greeting and comforting patients and working at fundraising events.

QNet News will be speaking with Catherine Walker, one of the event’s organizers, to learn more about the program and how this event will benefit the hospital and the community as a whole.

More to come.

