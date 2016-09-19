Local hero to receive prestigious Canadian award

By Makala Chapman

BELLEVILLE – A local man is being celebrated for his accomplishments after a work-related injury left him without a right arm and right leg more than two decades ago.

Belleville resident John Cairns, a philanthropist and motivational speaker, was nominated and chosen as the 2016 Peter Soumalias Philanthropic Unsung Hero Award of Canada.

The honour, which is granted through Canada’s Walk of Fame, is given to a Canadian who has gone beyond the call of duty within their community to both inspire and motivate the next generation.

