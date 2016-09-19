OPP warn Northumberland residents about increased break-ins

By Angus Argyle

BELLEVILLE – Police are reminding people in Northumberland to lock their doors and be on alert because there’s been an increase in the numbers of break-ins this month.

Northumberland OPP suggest homeowners should:

Ensure all windows and doors are locked when you’re not at home.

If you’re away for a long period of time, make arrangements with neighbours to watch over your home and have them collect newspaper or mail to give the appearance that someone is home.

Have snow cleared from your driveway when the season arrives and possibly park a vehicle in the driveway.

Use timers on your interior and exterior lights so they turn on during the night to give the impression that someone is home.

Business owners should:

Remove any money from the premises.

Consider posting signs stating that there is no money on site after hours.

Invest in reliable locks and alarm systems along with security cameras.

Police said thieves commonly knock on doors before breaking into a home so residents should be aware a stranger could be knocking for this reason .

Everyone is being asked to report any suspicious activities or vehicles to police.

Comments