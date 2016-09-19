OPP warn Northumberland residents about increased break-ins
By Angus Argyle
BELLEVILLE – Police are reminding people in Northumberland to lock their doors and be on alert because there’s been an increase in the numbers of break-ins this month.
Northumberland OPP suggest homeowners should:
- Ensure all windows and doors are locked when you’re not at home.
- If you’re away for a long period of time, make arrangements with neighbours to watch over your home and have them collect newspaper or mail to give the appearance that someone is home.
- Have snow cleared from your driveway when the season arrives and possibly park a vehicle in the driveway.
- Use timers on your interior and exterior lights so they turn on during the night to give the impression that someone is home.
Business owners should:
- Remove any money from the premises.
- Consider posting signs stating that there is no money on site after hours.
- Invest in reliable locks and alarm systems along with security cameras.
Police said thieves commonly knock on doors before breaking into a home so residents should be aware a stranger could be knocking for this reason .
Everyone is being asked to report any suspicious activities or vehicles to police.