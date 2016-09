Firefighting history revealed through new interactive exhibit

By Haley Rose

BELLEVILLE – A new exhibit exploring Belleville’s firefighting history is now open at Station No. 1.

“Loyalty, Tradition & Progress: The History of the Belleville Fire Department” had its grand opening on Saturday.

The Belleville Fire Department teamed up with the Glanmore National Historic Site to make the display possible.

QNet News will visit the interactive exhibit this week. More to come.

Comments