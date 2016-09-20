Latest stories · Sports

Rough start for Lady Lancers soccer

  • September 20, 2016 at 1:09 pm

By Angus Argyle

BELLEVILLE – The Loyalist women’s soccer team, ranked last in its division, is off to a rocky start.

The team plays the fifth-ranked Fleming Knights tomorrow night.

Loyalist started off the season on Sept. 11 with 0-12 loss against the Cambrian Golden Shield, ranked number two in the eastern division. They have a 3-1 record.

The Lancers improved in their second game against the Durham Lords  but lost by a score of 0-1.

In their most recent game on Sept. 18, they finished in a scoreless draw against the Centennial Colts. The Colts have a 1-2 record.

They play the Fleming Knights this Wednesday at 6 p.m.

More to come.

 

