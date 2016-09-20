Sex and consent presentation sees underwhelming turnout

By Emilie Quesnel and Emma Persaud

BELLEVILLE – Last week’s White Ribbon sex and consent presentation was publicized relentlessly all over Loyalist campus, so why did only three people show up?

“We exhausted every conceivable way of marketing,” said event organizer Adam Gosney. “It was disappointing.”

The talk was held on Sept. 14 in Alumni Hall during several other frosh week and Universal Break activities. Gosney organized to have Trevor Mayoh of the White Ribbon campaign to come and speak with students and staff about sex, consent and gender-based violence on campus.

Gosney acknowledges that many campaigns surrounding sexual assault and consent can be accusing in their approach, which is why he carefully selected White Ribbon, a male-run movement that aims to end violence against women.

“Nobody identifies with you telling them they’re a perpetrator; White Ribbon doesn’t come at it from that angle,” he said.

White Ribbon is an organization that advocates for As a counsellor with Loyalist College’s Mind and Wellness Services, Gosney knows all too well about people’s natural tendency to “lean away from uncomfortable situations.” Despite this, he was hoping the turnout would be different in order to start such an important dialogue.

One in four North American women will be sexually assaulted in their lifetime, 40 per cent of whom experience this during their first year of college or university.

This is a discussion that needs to be had, Gosney says, but no one seems to want to start talking, or even listening.

