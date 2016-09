By Martin Allen

BELLEVILLE – A stolen truck has been recovered in Greater Napanee, according to Napanee OPP.

The blue Ford Ranger pick-up truck was reported stolen from a Dorland Drive residence on Saturday, Sept. 17.

The truck was located last Sunday, Sept. 18, on County Rd. 25 in Greater Napanee.

The interior of the truck was burnt out.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Napanee OPP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

