Downtown Front Street reopens to traffic

By Nikolai Karpinski

BELLEVILLE – Downtown Belleville just became easier to explore as Front Street re-opens to motorists.

QNet News spoke with capital projects coordinator Dana Barnett, who said the road was open, but traffic may be limited to a single lane periodically, as needed.

As Front Street opens up to vehicle traffic, stage four of the City Centre Downtown Revitalization and Redevelopment begins. This means construction will move to Victoria Avenue, closing the Front Street entrance of the road and limiting the Pinnacle Street entrance to local vehicles.

QNet News will be speaking with local businesses and city planners to find out how construction is affecting downtown traffic.

More to come.

