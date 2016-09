By Angus Argyle

BELLEVILLE – A car and a sports utility vehicle have been vandalized in Marmora.

The incident happened between Thursday and Friday last week. Each vehicle had a window smashed and $20 was stolen between the two vehicles.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Central Hastings OPP at 613-473-4234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

