New upgrades to playgrounds in Belleville
By Selena Steele-Clough and Trish Bauder
BELLEVILLE – Children in Belleville have received new outdoor play equipment thanks to the Healthy Kids Community Challenge of Hastings and Prince Edward.
Equipment for 18 child-care centres was purchased with money from the Healthy Kids program.
The purchase was made as part of a project under the theme “Run. Jump. Play. Every Day.”
All equipment was purchased from Nature’s Instruments, a retail store that carries natural playground components like outdoor musical instruments, hill slides and logs.
More to come.