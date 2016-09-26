Community · Latest stories · Local

New upgrades to playgrounds in Belleville

  • September 26, 2016 at 2:30 pm

By Selena Steele-Clough and Trish Bauder 

BELLEVILLE – Children in Belleville have received new outdoor play equipment thanks to the Healthy Kids Community Challenge of Hastings and Prince Edward. 

Equipment for 18 child-care centres was purchased with money from the Healthy Kids program.

The purchase was made as part of a project under the theme “Run. Jump. Play. Every Day.”

All equipment was purchased from Nature’s Instruments, a retail store that carries natural playground components like outdoor musical instruments, hill slides and logs.

More to come.

