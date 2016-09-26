Concerned parents to meet about Sir John A. students moving to Centennial Secondary
By Tara Henley and Vanessa Stark
BELLEVILLE – Centennial Secondary School will be opening its doors Monday night for a meeting addressing concerns about the relocation of elementary school students to the high school.
Sir John A. MacDonald Public School announced in a newsletter at the beginning of the month that its Grade 7 and 8 classes will be relocated to Centennial due to over-enrolment.
The move is set to take place on Tuesday.
More to come.