Concerned parents to meet about Sir John A. students moving to Centennial Secondary

  • September 26, 2016 at 1:18 pm
Centennial Secondary welcomes new students from Sir John A. Photo by Vanessa Stark.

By Tara Henley and Vanessa Stark 

BELLEVILLE – Centennial Secondary School will be opening its doors Monday night for a meeting addressing concerns about the relocation of elementary school students to the high school.

Sir John A. MacDonald Public School announced in a newsletter at the beginning of the month that its Grade 7 and 8 classes will be relocated to Centennial due to over-enrolment.

The move is set to take place on Tuesday.

More to come.

